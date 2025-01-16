Southeast Michigan to see potentially dangerous cold snap next week

(CBS DETROIT) — Dangerous cold will move through the Southeast Michigan region Monday through Wednesday next week.

Cold Arctic air dives south this weekend, with temperatures falling into the teens on Sunday at the very start.

Low temperatures Sunday night drop to near zero degrees, with winds continuing through the night and into Monday morning. This will bring our first round of hazardous wind chills to 15 degrees below zero to begin Monday.

Monday afternoon high temperatures will make it only to the mid-single-digits near 7 degrees, which should keep wind chills near 10 to 15 below zero throughout the day.

Monday night temperatures plummet to a low of 4 or 5 degrees below zero, with wind chills dropping between 15 and 20 degrees below zero Tuesday morning.

Tuesday's high temperatures will not improve on the cold from Monday and may even be a degree or two colder.

This, in combination with a brisk wind, will leave wind chills between 10 and 20 degrees below zero throughout the day on Tuesday.

National Weather Service

On Tuesday night, low temperatures again drop below zero with wind chills Wednesday morning once more between 15 and 20 degrees below zero.

Wednesday shows minor improvement for afternoon high temperatures near or above 10 degrees, thus allowing wind chills to rebound between zero and 5 degrees below zero.

For perspective, we went below zero on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, 2024. However, our last true cold snap of three consecutive days with below-zero temperatures was from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2019.

Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes at wind chill temperatures like this, so it's important to bundle up against the cold or avoid exposure if possible.

To put our air temperatures in perspective, our average high temperatures for next week are near 32 degrees, and our lows would be near 18 degrees.

Because of how low our wind chills will be each day, the CBS Detroit NEXT Weather Team has designated Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as NEXT Weather Alert Days.