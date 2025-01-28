Cutting edge "cobot" technology gets manufacturing audience in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Hundreds of manufacturing professionals at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi provided a glimpse at the future of robotics in the workforce.

At the one-day event on Tuesday, cutting edge robotic technology manufacturers called "cobots" were on display.

Activity at the Universal Robots conference on Jan. 28, 2025, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Jesse Gonzales/CBS News Detroit

"A cobot is a collaborative robot so this is really where human and robot interact. Imagine a robot that can actually be next to you that can be someone that is allowing and assisting you to be more efficient in your job," said Americas Universal Robots Regional Vice President Jonathan Sbert.

Sbert says these robots can work beside you mimicking the same tasks humans do every day.

"Things like palletizing, machine tending, welding," Sbert stated.

They even have the ability to learn. For example, how to build a box.

"It will know the weight of the box, the size of the box, be able to know how I need to move it if it's a liquid or if it's solid. It can make those determinations on its own and be able to manipulate those products with that intelligence," said Sbert.

It's that kind of artificial intelligence that The Hershey Company has used for decades and is looking to add to their team.

"What the automation brings is a lot of productivity. More engagement from the operators and the people working at the factories in terms of making their jobs easier and less risky," said The Hershey Company Senior Engineering Manager Arturo Laguna.

The future of robotics is here now and ready to serve you up a drink.

"From cappuccinos to welding and everything in between," Sbert stated.

If you haven't seen them yet, vendors here say you can expect to see these "cobots" working alongside you in the coming years.

This is the first year Universal Robots has held this conference. The company tells CBS News Detroit that it plans to continue this event annually.

