Coats for Kids drive returns as we head to colder months

(CBS DETROIT) - With the holidays around the corner, community efforts to equip the less fortunate for the winter months get underway.

"A warm coat makes all the difference," says Salvation Army Major David Minks.

Salvation Army's Coats for Kids annual coat drive returns to seek out coats for those in need. Minks says a coat could be the difference between a kid who is doing alright and a kid in harms way.

"Every year kids grow a little bit. They outgrow last years coat, they lose it, and to have one that's there to replace the old one is essential," says Minks.

"I'm blessed and I wanted to be a blessing to others," says Kevin Parker, who donated this year but also took the time to volunteer as well.

Parker, along with some of his brothers in Alpha Phi Alpha- lota Rho Lambda fraternity spend a lot of time working on community-based projects that include volunteering their time to causes like Coats for Kids. He says knowing their fraternity is helping Detroit families makes their cause all the more worth it.

"Knowing that a kid or family will see something again, they didn't have to come out of pocket or adult through this season of being really cold or just having something that will keep them warm. So that's definitely fulfilling," Parker said.

Now in their 40th year of the drive, Minks hopes to continue serving families in need, taking coats of all sizes, for years to come.

"We are a big community and taking part and taking care of our neighbors is so important. It's essential to make sure that we live in a good environment. Taking care of our neighbors and our neighbors someday may take care of us," Minks concluded.