Coast Guard searching for 61-year-old fisherman missing in Lake Michigan

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 13, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a fisherman who was reported missing in Lake Michigan.

David Split Fruitport Police Department

David Split, 61, of Fruitport, was reported missing at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Lake Michigan near Holland.

Officials say he was last seen leaving Spring Lake in a 29-foot Blue Sea Sundancer named "A&A."

He usually fishes slightly offshore near the mouth of the Grand River, and his cell phone last pinged about six miles from Holland.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fruitport police at 231-865-8477 or the Coast Guard at 414-747-7182.