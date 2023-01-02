Coast Guard rescues dog from Detroit River

Officials say the team spotted a dog that had fallen through ice near Grayhaven Island. U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue when they pulled a dog from the Detroit River on New Year's Eve.

According to a Facebook post on the USCG Sector Detroit's page, the team spotted a dog that had fallen through ice near Grayhaven Island.

Officials say the boat crew was able to rescue the dog and kept her until Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived.

"Round of appaws for Petty Officer Cole Harper and the boat crew for a successful animal rescue," read the post.