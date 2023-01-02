Watch CBS News
Local News

Coast Guard rescues dog from Detroit River

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

322332238-557391809296399-2506878594775626602-n.jpg
Officials say the team spotted a dog that had fallen through ice near Grayhaven Island. U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue when they pulled a dog from the Detroit River on New Year's Eve.

According to a Facebook post on the USCG Sector Detroit's page, the team spotted a dog that had fallen through ice near Grayhaven Island.

Officials say the boat crew was able to rescue the dog and kept her until Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived.

"Round of appaws for Petty Officer Cole Harper and the boat crew for a successful animal rescue," read the post.

cg-rescues-dog-in-detroit-river.jpg
Officials say the boat crew was able to rescue the dog and kept her until Detroit Animal Care and Control arrived. U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit

First published on January 2, 2023 / 2:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.