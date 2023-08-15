Police investigating death on CMU campus

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating the death of a Central Michigan University student who they believe died from an undetermined medical condition.

At about 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, Central Michigan University police were called to Graduate Housing, an on-campus apartment complex, for a medical incident.

Emergency medical personnel and officers arrived at the scene, and the individual was pronounced dead.

"Initial indicators are of an undetermined medical condition and there were no initial signs of violence," said CMU police. "At this time, we are unable to comment on the identity of the deceased individual. The CMU Police Department does not believe there is any danger to the community. Support services, including grief counseling, are being made available to individuals impacted by the incident."

No other information has been released at this time.