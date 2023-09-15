Closures expected on Lodge, Davison freeways in Detroit over the next few months

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 15, 2023

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced crews will close northbound and southbound lanes on M-10 (Lodge Freeway) and M-8 (Davison Highway) in Detroit over the coming months to complete bridge work.

Closures will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, and are expected to go through early October.

MDOT says the southbound M-10 ramp to eastbound M-8 will close, with traffic being detoured to southbound M-10 and then to northbound I-75 to eastbound M-8.

Then, a variety of closures will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, and go through mid-November.

Here are those closures:

The right lane on southbound M-10 will be closed between Glendale Street and Chicago so crews can work on the Calvert Avenue bridge. Two lanes will stay open during this closure.

The ramp from Chicago Boulevard to northbound M-10 will be closed.

The Webb Street ramp to southbound M-10 will be closed.

Calvert Avenue will be closed over M-10.

According to MDOT, while Calvert Avenue is closed over M-10, traffic will be detoured via Woodrow Wilson Street to eastbound Chicago Boulevard and then to northbound Hamilton Avenue.

In addition, traffic traveling westbound will be detoured to southbound Hamilton Avenue to westbound Chicago Boulevard, then to northbound Woodrow Wilson Street.

After those closures, three more closures will start at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, and go through Saturday, Nov. 18: