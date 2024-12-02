Logs, tires and other debris removed from clogged sewer pipe along Macomb County street

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Macomb County Public Works Commission cleared a large blockage in the storm sewage system, solving the persistent flooding problem.

Inspections revealed logs, railroad ties, tires and other items slowed the flow inside the Teske Drain to a trickle.

"This part of Kelly (Road) right here is like an ocean when it rains," said Trinity Fotion.

The blockage is what caused the heavy flooding, but officials say aging infrastructure exasperated it.

"I think it was the worst in all the years I've been public works commissioner," said Public Works Commissioner Candice S. Miller. "We've got to make sure that (the systems) are taken care of so that the water can flow. We feel really good about this project."

Officials say the situation was a little more complicated than they had initially believed due to the age of the pipes.

Debris that clogged the concrete pipe was removed through a manhole near the Canadian National railroad tracks south of 15 Mile Road, and a 100-foot section was vacuumed by a contractor to remove the sediment in the underground pipe. Shortly after the large debris was removed, the stormwater level dropped 3 feet.

Overgrown vegetation that hindered the flow in an open-channel portion of the Teske Drain next to the railroad tracks was also cleared. The drain banks were then graded and armored with limestone to prevent erosion.

Officials tell CBS News Detroit that the county is working on several other projects, including underground infrastructure. They expect many to be completed soon, but an exact date is unknown at this time.