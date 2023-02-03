Clinton Township woman sentenced after stealing money from senior care facility

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clinton Township woman has been sentenced to jail after stealing money from residents at a senior care facility.

Tina Coleman, 47, has been sentenced to six months in the Macomb County Jail, 24 months of probation (including the six months in custody) and restitution of $73,521.68 once she is released from jail.

Coleman worked as a Business Manager at the LakePointe Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center.

According to the attorney general's office, the facility conducted an audit after they found discrepancies with a deposit made in September 2021. Through the audit, officials at the facility discovered 65 unauthorized trust checks were written to five unknown people between March 13, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2021.

Officials learned that Coleman would write the checks and have people cash them for her.

The funds used were placed in trust for the residents at the senior care facility, and Coleman was not authorized to write the checks or receive money.

"Seniors and their families entrust these residential facilities, and their employees, with their lives and livelihoods," said Nessel. "Coleman violated that trust, and I am grateful that Judge Sabaugh recognized the severity of that crime."