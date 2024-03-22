Clinton Township to welcome new veteran-owned business

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clinton Township will welcome a new veteran-owned business this weekend.

The business is a different kind of pool hall, complete with golf and billiards simulations.

"We have a Leatherneck Lounge where we do support groups for those who struggle with PTSD, and that's on the first Monday of every month," said Bert Copple, the owner of the new entertainment space. "We call them Charlie Mike Mondays, and we just continue the mission where vets can come in and talk, share their stories, and then just enjoy good food at the canteen. That's really what this has been all about."

The new entertainment space has eight augmented-reality golf simulators, six augmented-reality pool tables, and food and drinks.

"It's about creating a space where the general public can come together and celebrate the military, but also have fun and golf and play billiards and eat good food," Copple said.

He says that the space can be familiar to veterans who are back stateside.

"That's building camaraderie, and that's what soldiers did at the local canteen when they were deployed or when they were stationed at home or overseas," Copple said.