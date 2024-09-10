Clinton Township teen charged with fatally shooting Detroit mother and injuring her son

Trump and Harris' first presidential debate, false lockdown at Detroit-area school and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A 15-year-old from Clinton Township has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Detroit mother and injuring her son.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office accuses Anthony Deshawn Sneed of stealing a handgun from the 15-year-old son of Tasneen Sherrod, 42, during a physical altercation and firing the gun several times, killing Sherrod and wounding her son. Sneed allegedly fled the scene before turning himself in to Detroit police on Sept. 5.

On Sept. 4, Detroit police responded to a report of a shooting around 8:10 p.m. in the 18000 block of Runyon Street. When officers arrived, they found Sherrod and her son outside of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Both were taken to an area hospital, where Sherrod was later pronounced deceased.

"It's just one of those things that doesn't make sense," said Detroit police Commander John Svec the night of the shooting. "You got two people over here, associates, hanging out, and all of a sudden they get into an argument; it escalates, and we got two people shot. It's just ridiculous."

Sneed, who is being tried as an adult, has been charged with felony murder-juvenile defendant, second-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and four counts of felony firearm. He will be arraigned at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.