Clinton Township police seek suspect who stole wallet from car, used credit cards at neighboring business

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Clinton Township Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a suspect who stole a wallet from a car and then used the credit cards to buy items at a neighboring business. 

A suspect wanted in connection to stealing a wallet from a woman's car in Clinton Township and then using her credit cards at a neighboring business.  Clinton Township Police Department

A woman who lives in the Harper Avenue and Shook Road area reported to police that her car was broken into overnight between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 and that her wallet was stolen. 

Police say the suspect then used the woman's stolen credit cards at a neighboring business at 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 3. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clinton Township Det. M. Chirco at 586-493-7855.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 9:15 AM EST

