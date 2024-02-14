Clinton Township police seek suspect who stole wallet from car, used credit cards at neighboring business

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Clinton Township Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for a suspect who stole a wallet from a car and then used the credit cards to buy items at a neighboring business.

A woman who lives in the Harper Avenue and Shook Road area reported to police that her car was broken into overnight between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 and that her wallet was stolen.

Police say the suspect then used the woman's stolen credit cards at a neighboring business at 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 3.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clinton Township Det. M. Chirco at 586-493-7855.