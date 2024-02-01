Clinton Township man who buys same scratch-off ticket every day wins $300K

(CBS DETROIT) - A 74-year-old Clinton Township man got the shock of his life when he learned that the scratch-off ticket he purchased came with a $300,000 jackpot.

David DeBlauwe bought the Top Secret Cashword game at a Marathon gas station on Van Dyke in Utica, according to Michigan Lottery. DeBlauwe says he buys the same ticket every day from the same store.

"I bought my tickets as usual one day and started scratching them off. I revealed six words, then seven, and once I got to nine, I thought that was it, and was thrilled to have won $1,000. When I revealed the tenth word, I was in disbelief," he said, calling the win a "life-saver."

"I recounted the words several times, and I even had my daughter re-count multiple times. When we were sure of what we were seeing, she scanned the ticket on the Lottery app to confirm. It's shocking my eyes didn't burn a hole in the ticket from staring at it so much."

DeBlauwe says he plans to buy a home, pay off his car, and invest.