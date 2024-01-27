Clinton Township man charged for trading explicit photos with 13-year-old girl, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - Andrew John Furno, 26, of Clinton Township was charged with possessing child sexually abusive materials, Michigan State Police said.

Furno is accused of sending explicit photos of himself to the 13-year-old and convincing her to send nude photos and videos to him, police said.

On Jan. 25 a search warrant was executed where multiple cell phones and a computer were seized, investigation shows.

The next day, Furno was charged with:

possession of child sexually abusive materials

aggravated possession of child sexually abusive materials

accosting a minor for immoral purposes

using a computer to commit a crime

indecent exposure

Furno was given a $200,000 cash bond. He can't contact the victim, cannot use the internet, and will be on house arrest with a GPS tether if bond is posted, police said.