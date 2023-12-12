1 killed in Clinton Township house fire

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One person was killed in a house fire in Clinton Township Monday night, fire officials said.

The fire started at about 11:30 p.m. at a home in the 21000 block of Vermander Ave.

According to the Clinton Township Fire Chief Tim Duncan, a firefighter was trapped inside but was able to get themselves out. The firefighter was not injured.

A person who was inside the home was killed during the fire.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Fire officials say they are waiting for information from the medical examiner's office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.