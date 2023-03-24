Clinton Township driver convicted of murder in crash that killed passenger

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 35-year-old Clinton Township man was convicted of murder after a passenger in a vehicle he was driving died when he crashed while fleeing police in May 2022.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, on May 2, 2022, Jason Brilla fled at a high rate of speed from Warren police after officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Brilla ran a red light, crashed into another vehicle and fled on foot before officers arrested him.

The passenger in Brilla's vehicle, Jennel Castro, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital where she later died.

In addition to the second-degree murder conviction, Brilla was found guilty of fleeing a police officer in the first degree (15-year felony), operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license causing death (15-year felony) and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer (2-year felony).

"The Warren Police Officers attempted life-saving measures to the victim who was unresponsive after the crash," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a release. "Unfortunately the victim's injuries were too severe in this case and she succumbed to her injuries while at the hospital. These officers went above and beyond in their duties."

Brilla will be sentenced on May 2.