Clinton Township doctor charged in connection to overprescribing controlled substances

(CBS DETROIT) - A doctor in Clinton Township is facing seven years in prison after being charged in connection to overprescribing controlled substances, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Stephen Swetech, M.D., 68, has been charged with nine counts of delivery of a controlled substance (schedules 1, 2 and 3 except marijuana.

"Dr. Swetech was charged after an investigation was completed for over-prescribing and/or illegally prescribing controlled medications at his medical practice located in Clinton Township," according to a release from the attorney general's office. "The investigation identified patients who told investigators that Swetech would prescribe opiates at appointments with little to no physical examination, medical necessity, or testing performed. The patients further indicated that Dr. Swetech performed these services for cash."

During the investigation, undercover patients were prescribed controlled substances at each of the nine appointments that occurred between March 29, 2017, and Sept. 28, 2017.

Officials say that legal standards surrounding patient care and prescribing were allegedly violated during undercover patient appointments. The Attorney General's Health Care Fraud Division was in charge of the case.

Swetech's probable cause conference is scheduled for April 24.