Clean up begins in downtown Detroit following 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - While the 2024 NFL Draft concluded Saturday in downtown Detroit, many Metro Detroit businesses are continuing to see an impact.

A Royal Oak catering company secured the contract to help feed the draft workers.

"I think just every day was like, 'Woah, another day gone.' Counting them down like Rocky Balboa," said Paul Johnson, CFO of Two Unique Catering and Event Planners.

While thousands enjoyed all that Detroit and the draft had to offer, Two Unique Catering and Event Planners has stayed busy by feeding draft crews.

"We're feeding the backbone of these people that construct the stage and deconstruct it. People who set up the green room and the security for that. Those are the people we're feeding, and they are from all around the country," Johnson said.

While the draft lasted three days, the catering company has been in place for 15 days. The administrative part proved tricky for Carolyn Berry, the general manager of Two Unique Catering and Event Planners.

"How will they get in? How will they get out and making sure we have the right amount of food every day for everyone we serve," Berry said.

The catering team served around 4,400 meals over the last two weeks.

"A lot of people are coming to Detroit for the first time and seeing Detroit for the first time and have never seen it or have heard things. They are blown away, Johnson said.

The team had the freedom to create 35 recipes, from chicken to jambalaya to even salmon. But one entree proved most popular amongst the group.

"I mean, BBQ is huge. ... We brought it back today," Berry said.

Construction crews have about three days to break down completely. For the catering company, they only needed a few hours.

"Ovens had to come in, grills, things of that nature, so there was a little bit more that went into the setup, but the teardown is faster," Johnson said.