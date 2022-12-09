Clawson police warn residents of fake jewelry scam

CLAWSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Clawson Police Department is warning residents about a nationwide jewelry scam that has made its way to Clawson.

Police say in November 2020, the victim was working in their yard when the suspect approached them in a black SUV.

According to the Clawson Police Department, "The driver called the victim over and said that he wanted to give the victim a blessing. The suspect then put several pieces of jewelry on the victim before driving away. Later, the victim noticed that their necklace was stolen and the jewelry the suspect gave them was fake."

There are different ways suspects commit these kinds of scams, but it often involves the victim unknowingly swapping their jewelry for the suspect's fake jewelry. A suspect will usually swap the jewelry before the victim realizes what is happening, but they sometimes forcibly remove the jewelry from the victim.

Police say the suspect's often have children in the car and appear as a family. They tell the victim's stories claiming they aren't from the area, that they are from another country and need money for gas or food or that they are wealthy and can't access their money.

In addition to this, some suspects tell victims that they have valuable jewelry and will exchange it for cash.

The Clawson Police Department is telling residents to keep their distance if a car approaches them asking questions. They urge anyone who is a victim of a jewelry scam to report the incident to the police.