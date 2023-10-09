Classes resume after Friday shooting outside Metro Detroit high school left two students injured

OAK PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Classes resumed Monday after a shooting outside Oak Park High School on Friday night left two students injured, officials said.

The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, in the Oak Park High School parking lot.

Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of a possible fight. When they arrived, they heard multiple gunshots and saw a group of students disperse in different directions.

The officers recovered bullet casings but did not immediately locate any victims.

Later, the Oak Park Public Safety Department was notified that two shooting victims were privately transported to a local hospital.

Both victims are students in the school district and are in stable condition.

No other information has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oak Park Public Safety Investigation Bureau at 248-691-7513.

Oak Park High School officials said all schools in the district were in session on Monday, Oct. 9.