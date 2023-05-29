Watch CBS News
Clarkston woman dies from injuries in Algonac boat crash

ALGONAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 66-year-old Clarkston woman died from injuries following a boating accident at the Algonac Harbor Club marina Friday. 

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office says a 23-foot Cobia center console crashed into a dock while the driver was attempting to park. The woman was on the boat and was severely injured. She was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries. 

A 66-year-old male driver was the only other occupant on the boat. 

The sheriff's office says drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. 

First published on May 29, 2023 / 3:40 PM

