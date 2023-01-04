City of Wixom explains confusing traffic situation due to I-96 Flex Route construction

WIXOM, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - City officials in Wixom explained the current traffic situation on Wixom Road at the eastbound I-96 ramp after it caused some confusion for drivers.

Officials say the left lane of southbound Wixom Road to the eastbound I-96 ramp has been closed due to confusion with the current traffic configuration.

All three lanes on eastbound I-96 shifted over 12 feet from their normal alignment, and the outside shoulder is being used as a travel lane.

"This causes the right lane of EB I-96 to encroach in the area that would normally be used for the left lane of the Wixom Rd. ramp to merge with the right lane of the ramp and the NB Wixom Rd. ramp traffic," according to MDOT.

Due to this issue, officials decided the safest option for drivers is to close the left lane of the Wixom Road ramp.

Eastbound I-96 is still shifted over so crews can finish working on the median. The shift is expected to be in place until March.

