City of Westland opens up warming centers as temperatures drop

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Westland has opened warming centers and charging stations across the city as temperatures drop in Southeast Michigan. 

Here are the warming centers:

  • Westland City Hall
    36300 Warren Road
  • Westland Friendship Center
    1119 Newburgh Road
  • William P. Faust Library 
    35100 Bayview St.
  • Jefferson Barns Center
    32150 Dorsey St. 
  • Westland Police Department
    36701 Ford Road
  • Westland Fire Department
    35701 Central City Parkway
    7825 Merriman Road
    28801 Annapolis Ave.
    37200 Palmer Road

According to city officials, the police and fire departments' warming centers are available 24/7 for residents to stay warm in emergencies. 

Anyone who sees someone out in the cold is encouraged to contact 911 or 734-722-9600 to get assistance.

In addition, if a resident sees animals left outside without proper shelter, they are encouraged to report it to Animal Care and Rescue Specialist Officer Minton at 734-713-3852.

For more information, contact 734-467-3200.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

