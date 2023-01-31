City of Westland opens up warming centers as temperatures drop

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Westland has opened warming centers and charging stations across the city as temperatures drop in Southeast Michigan.

Here are the warming centers:

Westland City Hall

36300 Warren Road

36300 Warren Road Westland Friendship Center

1119 Newburgh Road

1119 Newburgh Road William P. Faust Library

35100 Bayview St.

35100 Bayview St. Jefferson Barns Center

32150 Dorsey St.

32150 Dorsey St. Westland Police Department

36701 Ford Road

36701 Ford Road Westland Fire Department

35701 Central City Parkway

7825 Merriman Road

28801 Annapolis Ave.

37200 Palmer Road

According to city officials, the police and fire departments' warming centers are available 24/7 for residents to stay warm in emergencies.

Anyone who sees someone out in the cold is encouraged to contact 911 or 734-722-9600 to get assistance.

In addition, if a resident sees animals left outside without proper shelter, they are encouraged to report it to Animal Care and Rescue Specialist Officer Minton at 734-713-3852.

For more information, contact 734-467-3200.