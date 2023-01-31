City of Westland opens up warming centers as temperatures drop
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Westland has opened warming centers and charging stations across the city as temperatures drop in Southeast Michigan.
Here are the warming centers:
- Westland City Hall
36300 Warren Road
- Westland Friendship Center
1119 Newburgh Road
- William P. Faust Library
35100 Bayview St.
- Jefferson Barns Center
32150 Dorsey St.
- Westland Police Department
36701 Ford Road
- Westland Fire Department
35701 Central City Parkway
7825 Merriman Road
28801 Annapolis Ave.
37200 Palmer Road
According to city officials, the police and fire departments' warming centers are available 24/7 for residents to stay warm in emergencies.
Anyone who sees someone out in the cold is encouraged to contact 911 or 734-722-9600 to get assistance.
In addition, if a resident sees animals left outside without proper shelter, they are encouraged to report it to Animal Care and Rescue Specialist Officer Minton at 734-713-3852.
For more information, contact 734-467-3200.
