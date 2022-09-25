City of Westland hosts electronics recycling drop off event

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Westland hosted their first "Westland Electronics Recycling Drop Off Day" at the Westland Recycle Center.

"This is our way to take care of that niche in recycling," says Craig Brown, Chief Innovation Officer for the city of Westland.

When discussing recycling, it isn't all plastic and cardboard. The city encourages people looking to get rid of their old power chords, computers, televisions and anything electronic. Westland has partnered with the Grand Rapids based Dedicated Recycling Company to make this event come together.

Brown says the city has been focusing on their Mission Green Initiative in an effort to make the community more sustainable. Brown mentioned the turnout is impressive and he's seen electronics he couldn't have even imagined people having.

"I've seen stuff today that's been ridiculous. Like I saw microwaves from the early seventies, I saw old 1960s ham radio. I mean, if it's electronics, we love it. And we're recycling them," says Brown.

The drop off hours were from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, September 24th. Brown says he hopes to see more drop offs like this in the future.