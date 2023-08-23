City of Farmington Hills opening cooling center Thursday due to high temperatures

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Thursday's weather is expected to be hot and humid. In response, the city of Farmington Hills says the Costick Center will serve as a cooling center.

The center, located at 28600 W. 11 Mile Road, will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

The city is urging people to check on friends, family, neighbors and pets amid the high temperatures.

The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments also urges residents to help minimize ozone formation:

Delay mowing your lawn until evening or the next day. Exhaust from your lawn mower and other gas-powered lawn and garden equipment help form ozone.

Drive less, telecommute, bike, or walk. You'll reduce traffic congestion and air pollution, as well as save money.

Avoid refueling your vehicle during daylight hours. Fumes released at the gas pump contribute to ozone formation.

Delay or combine errands. This will reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.

Reduce electricity use. Adjust your thermostat a few degrees higher and turn off lights, computers, and other electrical devices when not in use.

For more information on the cooling center, call 248-473-1800.