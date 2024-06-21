Ford Fireworks in Detroit. Everything to know about parking, street closures, curfew

Parents in Detroit-area school district upset after former Oxford principal hired and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The 66th annual Ford Fireworks will debut on June 24, and the city of Detroit is planning to close some streets and parks and implement a curfew.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event:

What are the best areas to few the fireworks?

City officials said Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza, and Belle Isle are the best places to view the fireworks. Viewing from the MacArthur Bridge will not be allowed.

Gatherings at Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza will not be allowed before 2 p.m. on Monday. Both plazas are weapon-free zones with the exception of law enforcement. The plazas will be open until they reach capacity. Coolers and backpacks will be searched. No tents, alcohol, drones, pets or weapons will be allowed. Flames, fires, fireworks and cooking are also prohibited.

Motorists will not be allowed to enter Belle Isle until 2 p.m. on Monday. The island will open for pedestrians and bicyclists at 5 a.m. Drivers will need a recreation passport.

Which parks will be closed?

The following parks will be closed on June 24:

RiverWalk, including Milliken State Park/Harbor

AB Ford Park, 100 Lenox St.

Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson

Mariner Park, 14700 Riverside Blvd

Lakewood East, 14578 Riverfront Blvd

Erma Henderson Park, 8800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Owens Park, 8430 E. Jefferson Ave.

Stockton Park, 9250 Dwight St.

Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale

Elliott Park, 110 Mt. Elliott

Riverside Park

Which streets will be closed?

The following street closures will go into effect at 6 p.m. on Monday:

No northbound or southbound traffic on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R and Clifford streets, Grand River, and State Street and Gratiot Avenue.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward.

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward.

When is curfew?

The curfew for children ages 17 and under will be 8 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the area bounded by the Detroit River, Rosa Parks Boulevard, Lodge Freeway, and Fisher Freeway, as well as the extension of Fisher Freeway east, including Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and Chene Park.

Any minors in violation of curfew will be taken to the Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Ave. until they are picked up by a parent or guardian. Parents will also receive violation tickets.

Will parking meters be enforced?

The city's Municipal Parking Department will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m. on Monday.

However, motorists will be ticketed for improper parking (within 20 feet from a crosswalk, 15 feet from an intersection, within 30 feet of a stop sign or traffic light, and within 15 feet of a fire hydrant), parking in front of fire hydrants or bus stops or blocking driveways and alleys, and parking in handicap zones without credentials, fire lanes, and no-parking zones.

Parking will be offered at the following city-owned garages:

Ford Underground Garage, 30 E. Jefferson, $10 (6 a.m. - 1 p.m.)

Eastern Market Garage, 2727 Riopelle St., $5 (6 a.m. - 11 p.m.)