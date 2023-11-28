City of Detroit opens warming centers, respite locations amid cold temperatures

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit has opened warming centers and respite locations amid cold temperatures.

Recreation centers and library branches are available as respite locations during hours of operation.

Respite locations (recreation centers)

Adams Butzel Complex , 10500 Lyndon (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday)

, 10500 Lyndon (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday) Butzel Family Center , 7737 Kercheval Avenue (11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday)

, 7737 Kercheval Avenue (11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday) Clemente Recreation Center , 2631 Bagley (1–9 p.m., Monday through Friday)

, 2631 Bagley (1–9 p.m., Monday through Friday) Farwell Recreation Center , 2711 E. Outer Drive (11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday)

, 2711 E. Outer Drive (11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday) Lasky Recreation Center , 13200 Fenelon (noon – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday)

, 13200 Fenelon (noon – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday) Northwest Activities Center , 18100 Meyers (8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday)

, 18100 Meyers (8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday) Patton Recreation Center , 2301 Woodmere (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday)

, 2301 Woodmere (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday) Kemeny Recreation Center , 2260 S. Fort (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday)

, 2260 S. Fort (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday) Crowell Recreation Center , 16630 Lahser (1–9 p.m., Monday through Friday)

, 16630 Lahser (1–9 p.m., Monday through Friday) Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday)

Respite locations (Detroit Public Library branches)

Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Hwy.

Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)

Chandler Park Branch, 12800 Harper

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Thursday

Chaney Branch, 16101 Grand River

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd.

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road

Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Franklin Branch, 13651 E. McNichols

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Hubbard Branch, 12929 W. McNichols

Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive

Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Lincoln Branch, 1221 E. Seven Mile Road

Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.

Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River Ave.

Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Sherwood Forest Branch, 7117 W. 7 Mile Road

10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday

Additionally, the city opened city-funded warming centers through March 31 for those who are homeless and in need of shelter during the winter. Those shelters include two meals, showers, sleeping accommodations, and housing assistance services.

The three warming centers are operated by:

Cass Community Social Services (Serves families and single women)

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (Serves families and single women)

Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (Serves single males)

Anyone needing to access the centers or emergency shelters should contact the Wayne Metro Community Action Agency at 866-313-2520 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Veterans needing shelter can call 866-313-2520 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.