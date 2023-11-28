City of Detroit opens warming centers, respite locations amid cold temperatures
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit has opened warming centers and respite locations amid cold temperatures.
Recreation centers and library branches are available as respite locations during hours of operation.
Respite locations (recreation centers)
- Adams Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday)
- Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval Avenue (11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday)
- Clemente Recreation Center, 2631 Bagley (1–9 p.m., Monday through Friday)
- Farwell Recreation Center, 2711 E. Outer Drive (11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday)
- Lasky Recreation Center, 13200 Fenelon (noon – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday)
- Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers (8 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday)
- Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday)
- Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday)
- Crowell Recreation Center, 16630 Lahser (1–9 p.m., Monday through Friday)
- Heilmann Recreation Center, 19601 Crusade (8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday)
Respite locations (Detroit Public Library branches)
Bowen Branch, 3648 W. Vernor
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
Campbell Branch, 8733 W. Vernor Hwy.
- Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday)
Chandler Park Branch, 12800 Harper
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Thursday
Chaney Branch, 16101 Grand River
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
Duffield Branch, 2507 W. Grand Blvd.
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
Edison Branch, 18400 Joy Road
- Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Elmwood Park Branch, 550 Chene
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
Franklin Branch, 13651 E. McNichols
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
Hubbard Branch, 12929 W. McNichols
- Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Jefferson Branch, 12350 E. Outer Drive
- Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Knapp Branch, 13330 Conant
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
Lincoln Branch, 1221 E. Seven Mile Road
- Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Parkman Branch, 1766 Oakman Blvd.
- Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Redford Branch, 21200 Grand River Ave.
- Noon - 8 p.m., Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
Sherwood Forest Branch, 7117 W. 7 Mile Road
- 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Saturday; noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday
Additionally, the city opened city-funded warming centers through March 31 for those who are homeless and in need of shelter during the winter. Those shelters include two meals, showers, sleeping accommodations, and housing assistance services.
The three warming centers are operated by:
- Cass Community Social Services (Serves families and single women)
- Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (Serves families and single women)
- Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (Serves single males)
Anyone needing to access the centers or emergency shelters should contact the Wayne Metro Community Action Agency at 866-313-2520 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Veterans needing shelter can call 866-313-2520 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
