City of Detroit demolished 6,000 homes since 2020

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit has now demolished 6,000 homes since residents voted to approve a measure known as Proposal N.

It allowed the city to sell bonds and pay for demolishing blighted homes throughout the city.

Residents we spoke with living on Annchester near Seven Mile roads reacted positively to the city demolishing a blighted home on their block.

One resident said getting rid of blighted homes was a safety issue for kids living nearby.

"That's exactly why we're happy to be able to do this work, and that's why we're moving so aggressively," said LuJuan Counts, director of the Detroit Demolition Department. "It doesn't seem like it's been that long since we've had our 100th demo, but now to be at 6,000, it's a little overwhelming to kind of realize that we're at that point."

On the city's website, all information related to homes that have been demolished and homes that will be demolished is listed, along with the costs associated with each demolition.