City Begins $6M Remake Of Roosevelt Park In Detroit's Corktown

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit broke ground on a $6 million transformation of Roosevelt Park, located in Corktown, right in front of Michigan Central Station.

Rendering of what Roosevelt Park will look like once the project is completed. | Credit: City of Detroit

City officials say the project is set to be completed in spring 2023 and the 9.5-acre park will expand into 13 acres after the roadway that split the park in half is removed.

In addition to this, the project will include:

adding a promenade that will connect Michigan Avenue to The Station

neighborhood entryways and walkways

plaza spaces

event lawns

benches

tables for seating

Rendering of the Roosevelt Park entrance | Credit: City of Detroit

"One of the biggest things driving our city's revitalization is what we've done to create more and better parks and green space in our neighborhoods," said Mayor Duggan. "In this area of Southwest Detroit alone, we just broke ground on the Southwest Greenway portion of the Joe Louis Greenway and the incredible Ralph C. Wilson Centennial Park along the west Riverfront. This transformation of Roosevelt Park will be another major benefit to residents and visitors of this area of southwest Detroit."

Roosevelt Park Central Lawn | Credit: City of Detroit

This project received $5 million in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act and $1 million from the general fund.

The city of Detroit hosted community engagement meetings over the last year to get feedback as throughout the planning and designing process.

Roosevelt Park Plaza | Credit: City of Detroit

"Whenever we do project like this, we always hold extensive community meetings to get feedback from residents, since this will be their neighborhood park," said Brad Dick, Group Executive, Services & Infrastructure. "Roosevelt Park is in a great location but has been under-utilized. Thanks to the input and ideas we received from residents and other stakeholders, we're able to create something truly special that everyone can enjoy."

