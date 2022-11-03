Christmas is here in Detroit: Check out 65-foot spruce st Campus Martius

(CBS DETROIT) - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Detroit.

"It's November, the sun is shining, it's warm, unseasonably warm, but it's wonderful," said DTE Foundation President Lynette Dowler.

"The tree has arrived."

Detroit's annual Christmas Tree, hailing from Northern Michigan, is now in the center of Campus Martius.

"Bringing our families together, bringing our city together, bringing guests into our city is what it's all about," Dowler said.

"So, for us at DTE Foundation and for me personally it's just a beautiful way to carry on that tradition."

Thursday crews installed the 65-foot Spruce.

"There will be over 100,000 lights on the tree and we're anxious to light it up," Dowler said.

Amelia Sharp, affectionately known as the Christmas Tree Lady, came out with all the bells and whistles.

A decorated holiday hat and jacket.

The long-time Detroiters says she's never missed the event in its 19-year history.

"I am wearing an Amelia original Christmas Tree Hat," Sharpe said.

"All of this is on here I added. And I add each year. I enjoy it. I love it. I mean, I love the feeling that it gives me."

Families can return to Campus Martius for the official lighting Nov. 18.