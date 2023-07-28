Chris Spielman joins inaugural National High School Football Hall of Fame class

(CBS DETROIT) - Chris Spielman has made his mark on the game of football.

The former Detroit Lion player and current team executive was a three-time All-Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler during his eight seasons in the Motor City.

Spielman's also a big reason why NFL teams wear pink uniforms every October in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Spielman and his late wife, Stephanie, started numerous foundations and charities that have raised millions of dollars for breast cancer research and patient assistance.

It's Spielman's accomplishments from his time on the high school gridiron that has the former linebacker back in the spotlight.

On Sunday, Spielman will be inducted into the High School Football Hall of Fame as part of its inaugural class in Canton, Ohio.

He joins a class that features four members of the Manning family (Cooper, Peyton, Eli and Archie), as well as high school football legends Archie Griffin and Lomas Brown.

"This a tremendous honor, and it's long overdue," Spielman said. "I can't believe there has never been a high school football hall of fame. I'm honored."

Spielman graduated from Washington High School in Massillon, Ohio, in 1984.

He won the Dial Award as the National High School Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 1983 and was the first high school athlete to have his picture appear on a Wheaties box.

"I was 15 years old when I first played varsity for my Dad," Spielman said. "Back then, you could only play varsity as a sophomore. However, this was the time when I first really fell in love with football."

As an executive for the Lions, Spielman continues to follow his love for football in the front office.

He knows the team he started his pro career with is in good hands with General Manager Brad Stevens and coach Dan Campbell leading the charge.

"This group is special, and I'm glad to be a part of this organization," Spielman said. "Brad [Stevens] and Dan [Campbell] have done a great job. And who knows? This could be our year."

A fun fact about Spielman is that he originally wanted to go to Michigan for college, but chose to attend Ohio State out of loyalty to his father.