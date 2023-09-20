Chocolate cake sold at Walmart recalled due to undeclared peanuts

(CBS DETROIT) - A company issued a recall on its chocolate cake product sold at Walmart stores nationwide due to a mislabeling incident that led to the product containing undeclared peanuts.

David's Cookies recalled 960 units of its "Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake" after it was mislabeled.

The mislabeled product actually contained the company's "Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake."

The chocolate chip explosion cake does not contain peanuts and does not declare a peanut allergen warning on the label.

The recalled product is in a 7-ounce clear plastic package with the lot number BS3212.

"Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake" was mislabeled with a label as "Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake." David's Cookies has issued a recall on 960 units of this product. FDA

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this mislabeling incident.

According to the FDA, David's Cookies stopped all Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake and Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake from distribution centers and stores, so no one is able to purchase these products right now.

Consumers who purchased the product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact David's Cookies at 800-500-2800 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. EST.