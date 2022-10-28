Chili Mustard Onions owner plans to close vegan restaurant

(CBS DETROIT) - A popular, plant-based restaurant is not going to make it into the new year.

Chili Mustard Onions opened to much buzz in 2018 because of its 100% vegan menu that included coney dogs, chili fries, and the "Big Mock," their take on McDonald's Big Mac burger. Owner Pete LaCombe said in an Instagram post that CMO is for sale and will close "sometime in December."

LaCombe says the reason for closing is because of the pandemic. Before that, he says business was good and they were looking at expanding and franchising.

"Need of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund would help us get back to our 2019 days and hours of operation. We unfortunately did not receive the RRF grant," wrote LaCombe.

LaCombe says he plans to manufacture his products for retail and restaurant wholesale. He's also willing to help anyone who wants to open a CMO restaurant, food truck or trailer.

"Thank you to everyone who made CMO so successful and loved from day one," LaCombe said. "I will miss every one of you!"

According to the Realcomp listing, the business is listed for sale for $625,000.

Right now, you can visit Chili Mustard Onions at 3411 Brush St. in Detroit from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Wed.-Sat.