More than 10,000 children's robes sold on Amazon recalled due to burn hazard

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled more than 10,000 children's robes exclusively sold on Amazon on Tuesday due to the risk of burn injuries.

The department recalls 5,000 robes imported by ChildLikeMe, of Norton, Ohio, 3,000 robes imported by SGMWVB, of China, 2,000 robes imported by BTPEIHTD, of China, and 350 robes imported by Betusline Official Apparel, of China.

The robes failed "to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear," according to the recalls posted on the department's website.

Consumers are advised to contact the importer for a full refund and will be asked to cut the robes in half and send a photo via email.

Details on the product recall:

Robes imported by ChildLikeMe

Sizes 5 through 12

Colors: blue, pink with brown polka dots and white with dinosaurs

Sold from June 2021 through August 2022 for between $11 to $17

Robes imported by SGMWVB

Sizes 2T through 10 years

Colors: blue, plaid, red rose, blue shark, green dinosaur, and white dinosaur

Sold from January 2022 through June 2022 for between $14 to $17

Robes imported by BTPEIHTD

Sizes 3T through 14 years

Colors: black, gray, rose, pink, white, dinosaur, blue and green

Sold from August 2020 through June 2022 for between $16 to $25

Robes imported by Betusline Official Apparel