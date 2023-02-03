More than 10,000 children's robes sold on Amazon recalled due to burn hazard
(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled more than 10,000 children's robes exclusively sold on Amazon on Tuesday due to the risk of burn injuries.
The department recalls 5,000 robes imported by ChildLikeMe, of Norton, Ohio, 3,000 robes imported by SGMWVB, of China, 2,000 robes imported by BTPEIHTD, of China, and 350 robes imported by Betusline Official Apparel, of China.
The robes failed "to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear," according to the recalls posted on the department's website.
Consumers are advised to contact the importer for a full refund and will be asked to cut the robes in half and send a photo via email.
Details on the product recall:
- Sizes 5 through 12
- Colors: blue, pink with brown polka dots and white with dinosaurs
- Sold from June 2021 through August 2022 for between $11 to $17
- Sizes 2T through 10 years
- Colors: blue, plaid, red rose, blue shark, green dinosaur, and white dinosaur
- Sold from January 2022 through June 2022 for between $14 to $17
- Sizes 3T through 14 years
- Colors: black, gray, rose, pink, white, dinosaur, blue and green
- Sold from August 2020 through June 2022 for between $16 to $25
Robes imported by Betusline Official Apparel
- Sizes 12 months through 18 months, 3 years, 5 years, 8 years and 12 years
- Colors: strawberry print
- Sold from January 2022 through April 2022 for between $22 to $28
