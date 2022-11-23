Children's clothing recalled due to risk of lead poisoning

(CBS DETROIT) - A recall is issued for sets of clothing featuring Star Wars and Disney characters due to a risk of lead poisoning.

Bentex is recalling the children's clothing sets with nine different Disney styles. The styles include Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Disney Descendants, and Grodu, also known as baby Yoda.

They come in both girls and boys clothing. Some sets have leggings, pants, and shorts. Batch numbers are printed on the inside label.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the paint used in the clothing has more lead than is allowed by federal law. Lead is toxic when ingested and can cause health problems, especially in young children.

About 87,000 sets of clothing were sold nationwide from November 2021 through August 2022. The stores that carried them include TJ Maxx, DD's Discounts and The Army & Airforce Exchange Service. They were also sold on Amazon.

Parents should take the clothing away from their child and call Bentex. The company will have information on how to return or dispose of the clothing for a full refund.

Recalled Bentex Jersey leggings set with yellow Minnie Mouse shirt Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Jersey Leggings set has sizes ranging from infant to girls size 18. The batch numbers under recall are:

69P6456MI-0122

79P6456MI-0122

89P6456MI-0122

99P6456MI-0122

69P6456MI-0722

79P6456MI-0722

89P6456MI-0722

99P6456MI-0722

Recalled Bentex Bike Shorts set with red Minnie Mouse shirt Consumer Product Safety Commission

The children's two-piece girls bike shorts has a red polyester short sleeve top with Minnie Mouse. It's has batch number 71E2125MI-0122.

Recalled Bentex girls shorts set with Winnie the Pooh Consumer Product Safety Commission

The two-piece girls shorts comes with a yellow shirt featuring Winnie the Pooh. It has sizes ranging from toddler through girls sizes 4-6x. It has batch number SP2247971DC 3/2022.

Recalled Bentex girls shorts with Disney's Descendants characters Consumer Product Safety Commission

Another two-piece set comes with four characters from Disney Descendants. They come in girls sizes 4-16 and have batch number SP2246088DS 03/2022.

Recalled Bentex boys shorts set featuring baby Yoda Consumer Product Safety Commission

A green two-piece shorts set for boys with a Grodu (baby Yoda) comes in sizes for newborns and infants. it has batch numbers 02E6459LN-0322 and 12E6459LN-0322.

Recalled Bentex 3-pack pants set Consumer Product Safety Commission

A three-pack set of shorts and pants featuring Mickey Mouse comes in gray, yellow and brown. They have sizes ranging from newborns to boys sizes 4-7. The batch numbers for the shorts are:

02E6919MM-0322



12E6919MM-0322



22E6919MM-0322



32E6919MM-0322



The batch numbers for pants include:

02P6920MM-0322



12P6920MM-0322



22P6920MM-0322



32P6920MM-0322

Recalled Bentex children's shorts set featuring Winnie the Pooh and Tigger Consumer Product Safety Commission

Another two-piece set for toddlers and infants has a yellow shirt featuring Winnie the Pooh and Tigger. It has batch numbers 12E5094PH-1021 and 22E5094PH-1021.

The last recall from Bentex is a green two-piece child's legging set featuring Minnie Mouse. The sizes range from infant to girls sizes 4-7. It has bath numbers: