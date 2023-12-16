Watch CBS News
Children shop for gifts at Henry Ford Jingle Jangle event in Dearborn

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Henry Ford Jingle Jangle shopping event took place Saturday in Dearborn. 

Officers with the Henry Ford Health Police Authority welcomed 25 families to the event that took place at Walmart.

Henry Ford Jingle Jangle shopping event
Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford children patients were able to shop for gifts for their families at the event.     

Henry Ford Jingle Jangle shopping event
Henry Ford Health

The officers of the Henry Ford Hospital campus in Detroit worked all year to raise $4,000 to divide amongst the families, according to organizers.  

First published on December 16, 2023 / 1:31 PM EST

