Child injured when gun discharges inside Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say an 11 year-old boy was injured after a gun accidentally discharged inside a home in Detroit Thursday night.

According to Detroit Police, the boy was jumping on a bed at a home on the 7300 block of Churchill Street around 7 p.m. when the gun accidentally discharged, striking him.

The extent of the boy's injuries are unknown at this time but he was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

Detroit Police say it's very early in the investigation and it's unclear who owned the weapon. It's also unclear if any charges will be filed in the case.

Stay with CBS Detroit for updates on this developing story.