UPDATE: Child found in Allen Park reunited with parents

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Allen Park police find child
Allen Park Police Department

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Allen Park Police Department says a child who was found Monday has been reunited with her family.

Police did not provide details on where she was found but said Child Protective Services has been notified and will conduct an investigation.

"She has been reunited with her frightened and worried parents! Huge shout out to everyone who commented and shared the post. You all are truly what it means to be," police said in a social media post.  

Police did not release any further information.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 6:24 PM EST

