Child critically injured after being struck by car in Ypsilanti

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 12, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 12, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 12, 2023

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car Sunday morning, police said.

At about 9:46 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, Ypsilanti officers responded to Harriet and Hamilton streets after receiving report of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they officers discovered the injured pedestrian was a child, and was suffering from multiple injuries.

The child was taken to a local hospital, where they are in critical condition.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team arrived at the scene to investigate due to how severe the child's injuries were.

Authorities say they do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.