BCI Foods issues recall on chicken noodle soup products sold in Michigan, other states

(CBS DETROIT) - BCI Foods Inc. is recalling 13,561 pounds of chicken noodle soup products because they were not presented for import reinspection, officials said.

The products affected by this recall include the following:

10.5-oz can of "tasty KITCHEN Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup PRODUCT OF CANADA 45% LESS SODIUM THAN THE REGULAR TASTY KITCHEN CHICKEN NOODLE CONDENSED SOUP*" and with best before dates of 2024 NO 01 and 2024 NO 09 and lot codes 76222305 and 76222313.

10.5-oz can of "tasty KITCHEN Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup" with a best-before date of 2024 NO 07 and lot code 59222311.

Here is what the labels look like for the recalled products:

BCI Foods Inc. chicken noodle soup recall United States Department of Agricultue's Food Safety and Inspection Service

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products have the Canadian establishment number EST. 142 printed on the can.

The recalled products were distributed in California, Michigan, Minnesota and Tennessee.

FSIS says an import broker notified them that the products were not submitted for import reinspection when imported from Canada to the United States.

Officials say there have been no confirmed reactions due to the recalled products.

Anyone who purchased these products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers can call Marco De Palma, VP of Sales, BCI Foods Inc., at 450-796-3210 with questions about the recall.