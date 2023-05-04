Man to stand trial in 1982 disappearance, homicide of his infant daughter in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - A Chicago man was bound over to stand trial in connection to the disappearance and presumed death of his 8-month-old daughter in 1982, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.

Isiah Williams, 76, of Chicago, allegedly took the infant, Olisa Williams, from her mother, Denise Frazier-Daniel's, arms during an altercation on April 29, 1982, in Ohio and took her to Michigan.

The couple had been living in Ohio but had family and friends in Michigan. In addition, officials say Williams had a history of domestic violence against Frazier-Daniel.

Officials say Olisa was last seen alive during that summer in Williams' custody and was never found. She is presumed to be dead.

The Ann Arbor Police Department asked the attorney general's office to review the case in 2021, followed by a charge and an extensive extradition process.

Williams is scheduled for a pretrial conference on May 17 in Washtenaw Circuit Court.

"The disappearance of Olisa Williams is a tragedy in so many ways, but I am proud of our department's commitment to seek justice in cold case homicides and deliver difficult charges despite intervening decades," said Nessel. "I am grateful for the work of multiple law enforcement units over the last several decades that ultimately lead to these charges after forty years, and for the determination of Olisa's mother who has never given up her pursuit of justice for her daughter."