Chesterfield woman killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A 55-year-old woman has died after being ejected from a snowmobile and run over by a car in the Upper Peninsula. 

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in McMillan Township.

According to the Luce County Sheriff's Department, the 55-year-old woman was operating a snowmobile and trying to cross M-123 from Charcoal Grade.

The snowmobile pulled into traffic, and a vehicle traveling northbound was unable to stop before striking the snowmobile.

The woman was ejected from the snowmobile into a lane of traffic, and a vehicle traveling southbound did not see the woman lying on the road and struck her.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing. The woman's name is being withheld as police notify her family.

