Chesterfield Township declares State of Emergency after heavy rain, flooding

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials in Chesterfield Township have declared a State of Emergency following last week's torrential rainfall and storms throughout southeast Michigan.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and County of Macomb Emergency Management are requesting an evaluation from Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office.

The state requires estimates of damage to public and private properties to be documented by township staff.

Residents who suffered significant damage as a result of the storms and flooding can submit damage estimates through the township's website or by calling 586-949-0400, ext. 6449.