Chesterfield woman dies after hit-and-run crash

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 39-year-old woman from Chesterfield Township died after a Friday night crash, the Chesterfield Township Police Department said.

Police responded to the crash involving two vehicles, both with heavy damage and debris on the roadway in the area of Gratiot Avenue and 25 Mile Road, investigation shows.

The Chesterfield woman was driving a Kia sedan and the second vehicle involved was a Ford F-250 where witnesses reported seeing a man running from the vehicle after the crash, police said.

Police are investigating and are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information can call police at 586-949-3573.