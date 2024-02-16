Chauncy Billups named finalist for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
(CBS DETROIT) - The Naismith Basketball of Hame announced the 14 finalists of its class of 2024.
One of those finalists is Detroit Pistons legend and current Portland Trailblazer coach Chauncey Billups. The finalists will go before the Honors Committee before the official class is announced in Phoenix on April 6.
Billups, who is nicknamed "Mr. Big Shot," played for Detroit from 2002 to 2008, during which the team won the 2004 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers. He was drafted third overall by the Boston Celtics in 1997.
He was named head coach of the Trailblazers in 2021.
2024 Naismith Basketball of Hame nominees:
North American Committee finalists:
- Chauncey Billups
- Vince Carter
- Michael Cooper
- Walter Davis
- Bo Ryan
- Charles Smith
Women's Committee finalists:
- Seimone Augustus
- Marian Washington
Men's Veteran Committee finalist:
- Dick Barnett
Women's Veteran Committee finalist:
- Harley Redin
International Committee finalist:
- Michele Timms
Contributors Committee finalists:
- Doug Collins
- Herb Simon
- Jerry West
