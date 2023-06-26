Chase Johnson wins The John Shippen National Invitational at Detroit Golf Club

(CBS DETROIT) - As we head into the week of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, the weekend before gave us a preview of the Detroit Golf Club thanks to The John Shippen Invitational.

"This is the third year that we've hosted this event, and we host Black professionals and amateurs from all over the country, literally all over the world," says Sommer Woods, The John Shippen Invitational lead and co-founder.

Woods says Shippen has helped pave the way for Black golfers.

"We are a Black city, but Black golf is pretty prominent here," Woods said. "Most people don't know the history of Black golf, and so we wanted to work, myself along with Innersport and Rocket Mortgage, wanted to create something that the community could be proud of. And come out and be a part of it, and that's where the John Shippen was really birthed."

While day 1 brought golfers a feel for the course, playing 27 holes on Saturday, it was all about what was next on Sunday. Nine holes remained while golfers wrapped up at about 11 a.m. Play was moved up due to storms in and around Detroit Sunday afternoon and evening.

Chase Johnson, a 27-year-old professional from Barberton, Ohio, took home the win and brings home the illustrious John Shippen Trophy. Heading into Sunday's play, Johnson was tied for first, ultimately pulling away and winning at 9-under par.

With his win Sunday, Johnson was granted an exemption into the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic this week at the Detroit Golf Club.

"I was fortunate enough to play the 2021 Memorial, and I played Korn Ferry in 2020 and 2021, so I'm going to see some familiar faces this week. But, it's always nice to test your skills against the best in the world and see what I can learn and see how my improvements in the last year will put me up against the big boys," Johnson said.

Johnson adds that while he's now shifting his focus to the Classic this week, he's going to take a moment to enjoy his win here in the Motor City.

"I'm just going to relax, enjoy the day and then take it easy. Obviously, I'm not going to grind too hard in practice rounds the rest of the week having played the course, you know," Johnson said. "I'll try some trickier pins and stuff, but I'll try to relax, catch a Tigers game or something, and then just hang out and stay in the moment."