Charli XCX, Troye Sivan to kick off "Sweat" arena tour in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Charli XCX and Troye Sivan are teaming up to co-headline an arena tour across North America, which will kick off here in Detroit.

The 21-city "Sweat" tour will begin on Sept. 14 at Little Caesars Arena, with Shygirl opening. The pop and electronic music stars have previously collaborated on the singles "1999" and "2099."

Registration for the pre-sale is now open on the tour's website. The presale will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, and the general admission sale will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 26, at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

XCX's sixth studio album, "Brat," is set to be released this summer. The lead single, "Von Dutch," was released in February. She's well known for hits like "I Like It" with Icona Pop and "Boom Clap."

She also hosted a Boiler Room set in February to launch the BRAT campaign. The set featured A. G. Cook, George Daniel, Finn Keane and Doss. More than 40,000 people registered to attend, breaking the record for most RSVPs ever for a Boiler Room event.

Sivan is coming off his European arena tour for his third studio album, "Something to Give Each Other," released in July 2023. He also recently earned Grammy nominations for Best Music Video and Best Pop Dance Recording for the album's lead single, "Rush."

All tour dates for Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Sweat tour:

Sept. 14: Detroit - Little Caesars Arena

Sept.16: Laval, Quebec - Place Bell

Sept. 18: Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 20: Columbus - Nationwide Arena

Sept. 23: New York - Madison Square Garden

Sept. 25: Philadelphia - Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 26: Baltimore - CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 28: Boston - TD Garden

Sept. 30: Chicago - United Center

Oct. 2: Nashville - Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 3: Atlanta - State Farm Arena

Oct. 5: Miami - Kaseya Center

Oct. 6: Orlando - Kia Center

Oct. 9: Dallas - American Airlines Center

Oct. 11: Denver - Ball Arena

Oct. 13: Phoenix - Footprint Center

Oct. 15: Los Angeles - Kia Forum

Oct. 18: San Diego - Viejas Arena

Oct. 20: San Francisco - Chase Center

Oct. 22: Portland - Moda Center

Oct. 23: Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena