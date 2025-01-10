Annual Charity Preview ushers in 2025 Detroit Auto Show

(CBS DETROIT) — Just in time for the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, the annual Charity Preview event is here. Attendees wear their Sunday best for a great cause.

"Well in the tradition of Detroit, they always say the cars are the stars. And this being the motor city it's just appropriate to be here to support the engine that really drives the economy of our state," John Hearn told CBS News Detroit.

Hearn usually attends the event annually. This year, his daughter joined him for the special event.

This year marks a change for the show as it returns to its January slot.

"There's not a lot going on in Detroit in January apart from the Lions and Red Wings killing it, but it's a great time to gather people together, and people don't have as much going on," said Claire Williams with Haggerty.

As attendees take it all in the event benefits six children's charities in Southeast Michigan. Within the past 20 years, the charity preview has raised millions.

"We're here. We are in Detroit. We are representing Michigan and really taking that opportunity to support those who support us," said Lisa Frohnapfel, CEO of THE Better Business Bureau Eastern Michigan.

For all the Indy car lovers, this year's auto show will feature a few cars that have participated in Detroit's Grand Prix.

"Some are retired like we have one that we've modified to let little children sit in for the real car experience but most of these are the real ones from Roger Penske's collection," said Janice Vuckov with Detroit Grand Prix Association.

From the latest and greatest to hit the roads, to a special performance featuring Flo Rida and Flava Flav, this year's Charity Preview kicked the auto show off strong.

"If you wanted to come in blue jeans or a tux that's fine, but the real benefit is the benefit it will be for those that are less fortunate," Hearn said.