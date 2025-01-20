Charges filed in aftermath of Monroe County Sheriff's cruiser crash into River Raisin

Search continues for missing Warren woman, inauguration held for Trump and more top stories

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Michigan man remains in jail in the aftermath of a weekend police chase that resulted in a Monroe County Sheriff's cruiser overturning in the River Raisin.

The sheriff's office identified the suspect as James Tillmon Smith, 69, of Monroe. He is charged with fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing police and operating while intoxicated.

James Tillmon Smith photo provided by law enforcement. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A magistrate hearing has taken place, according to a press release from the sheriff's office, with bond set at $5,000 cash or surety should Smith seek release from the Monroe County Jail.

The pursuit began just after 11 p.m. Saturday in the area of North Dixie Highway and Sandy Creek Road in Frenchtown Township, northeast of the city of Monroe. The pursuit skirted along local roads near Interstate 75's Exits 15 and 14.

As they drove toward the city limits, a sheriff's office patrol vehicle went off the road near East Elm Avenue and Detroit Avenue, and overturned in the partly frozen River Raisin.

The deputy was briefly trapped, but able to escape the wreckage.

The intersection of Elm Avenue and Detroit Avenue in Monroe, just north of the River Raisin, as seen on Jan. 19, 2024. Paula Wethington

The suspect was apprehended a short distance further on East Elm Avenue, at the railroad tracks near North Dixie Highway.

Both the deputy and the suspect were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The Monroe Police and Fire Departments, Michigan State Police and Monroe County Ambulance also assisted on scene. The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information on the case call the department at 734-240-7764.