Charges dismissed against Michigan man who allegedly threatened to hang President Joe Biden

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Charges were dismissed against a Michigan man who allegedly threatened to hang President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, a federal judge said Monday.

Russell Douglas Warren, 48, of Prudenville, was accused of posting several threatening statements to social media platform X, according to court documents.   

The threats made on the account included statements about killing Biden, Harris, law enforcement agents, and bombing U.S. government buildings, court docs show.   

February 2, 2024

